SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Some of the Bay Area’s most well-known figures gathered for the premiere of the “Say Hey, Willie Mays!” documentary on Sunday at the Castro Theater in San Francisco. Among those in attendance: former SF Mayor Willie Brown, Olympic Gold Medalist Kristi Yamaguchi, Giants legends Barry Bonds and Orlando Cepeda.

“Say Hey, Willie Mays!” is set to be released on Tuesday, Nov. 8 at 9 p.m. to stream on HBO Max or watch on the HBO channel.

It was a star-studded night to honor the legacy of Mays, 91, and what he did for the Giants and baseball as a whole. Some of Mays’ accomplishments on the field: 2x MVP, 24x All-Star, 12x Gold Glove and 1954 World Series Champion.

“It’s a magical thing. Spring training arrives, guys come to the organization… that’s Willie Mays, and they’re almost afraid to come up to him, and (Mays) throws his arms around them,” Giants CEO Larry Baer told KRON4. “It’s a big part of who we are as an organization. It makes a big difference for the guys who enter the Giants clubhouse.”

Cepeda, 85, was one of Mays’ former Giants teammates from 1958-66.

“I was so fortunate to play with Willie Mays,” Cepeda said. “Even before he played (with me), he came to Puerto Rico. He was my idol.”

The documentary tells the story of Mays’ early years playing in Negro League baseball to being at the top of MLB mountain — also expanding to his role during the peak of the Civil Rights Movement. You can watch the trailer for the documentary HERE.