Ty Dillon suffers heartbreak at Duels, misses Daytona 500

Austin Dillon (3) crosses the finish line in front of Bubba Wallace (23) to win the second of two qualifying auto races for the NASCAR Daytona 500 at Daytona International Speedway, early Friday, Feb. 12, 2021, in Daytona Beach, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Ty Dillon was one of four drivers competing for the final two open spots in qualifying races for the Daytona 500.

He finished sixth in the first race behind Ryan Preece. That was not good enough to beat out Austin Cindric for an open driver spot in the 500.

Cindric advanced because he had a better qualifying time than Dillon. Dillon needed to beat out open drivers Preece and Cindric to make the Daytona 500.

Dillon was trying to make the field with Gaunt Brothers Racing.

Dillon spent four seasons driving for Germain Racing but lost his ride when lack of sponsorship led the team to close.