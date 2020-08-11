Big Ten cancels fall football: sources

FILE – In this Aug. 31, 2019, file photo, the Big Ten logo is displayed on the field before an NCAA college football game between Iowa and Miami of Ohio in Iowa City, Iowa. The Big Ten released its 10-game conference-only football schedule beginning as early as Labor Day weekend but cautioned there is no certainty games will be played. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall, File)

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – The Big Ten Conference has reportedly decided to cancel fall sports, including football, according to ESPN.

Sources who spoke to ESPN’s Mark Schlabach say that the official decision will be announced at 3 pm eastern time on Tuesday.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

