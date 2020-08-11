Big Ten cancels fall football: sources

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – The Big Ten Conference has reportedly decided to cancel fall sports, including football, according to ESPN.
Sources who spoke to ESPN’s Mark Schlabach say that the official decision will be announced at 3 pm eastern time on Tuesday.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
