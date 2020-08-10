Big Ten votes against playing college football this fall amid pandemic: report

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – The Big Ten presidents have reportedly voted against a season in the fall amid the coronavirus pandemic, according to the Detroit Free Press.
Three sources, who spoke on the condition of anonymity with the publication, said a formal announcement is expected to be made Tuesday.
The presidents voted, 12-2, Sunday to end the fall sports in the conference. Michigan and Michigan State — which both has physicians as presidents — voted to end the season, sources said. Only Nebraska and Iowa voted to play, Dan Patrick said on his radio show Monday.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
