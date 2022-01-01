Bill Belichick’s New Year’s resolution saga ends with this answer

New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick speaks during a post game press conference following an NFL football game against the New York Jets at Gillette Stadium, Sunday, Oct. 24, 2021, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Mary Schwalm)

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — After the New England Patriots lost 33-21 at home against the Buffalo Bills on Dec. 26, head coach Bill Belichick was asked if he had any New Year’s resolutions he wanted to share.

“Yeah, not right now,” Belichick said in a low and serious voice during a postgame press conference. “Maybe next week.”

The clip was posted all over social media, and comments were praising the reporter’s bravery in asking Belichick a non-football question after a loss.

The six-time Super Bowl champion coach is not exactly known to be fond and jovial with the media.

A few days later, the same reporter asked Belichick on Zoom the same question in a press conference.

Reporter: “It’s New Year’s Eve day. Have you had a chance to consider any New Year’s resolutions since I asked you on Sunday?”

Belichick: “They would all be personal, so they probably wouldn’t mean anything to you anyway.”

“Thank you,” Belichick added with a smile for the reporter to see.

Belichick has been known to dismiss media in the past — making his response Friday more interesting.