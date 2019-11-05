Black cat steals the show during Monday Night Football

NEW JERSEY (KRON) – A black cat took center stage Monday night during the New York Giants and Dallas Cowboys football game.

Just a few days after Halloween, some might say that was a bad omen for either New York or Dallas.

Regardless of the outcome, the cat provided entertainment to all.

The cat took the field at MetLife Stadium causing a short delay in game.

The cat was seen running across the field during the end of the second quarter looking helplessly, while trying to figure out how to escape.

🚨 CAT ON THE FIELD 🚨 pic.twitter.com/k3H1kU9B3h — ESPN (@espn) November 5, 2019

The black feline quickly became a trending topic.

Play-by-play announcer Kevin Harlan made sure to call every move for listeners at home as if the game never ended.

“The cat, the black cat, is at the other end of the field. He’s at the eight. Last Thursday was Halloween. He’s a little bit late. Now he’s sitting and looking. Is that a cat? Or I don’t know what that is. Now he’s at the five. He’s walking to the three. He’s at the two. And the cat is in the red zone. Now the State Troopers come on the field and the cat runs into the end zone! That is the touchdown,” Harlan calls with excitement.

Halloween isn't over yet 😹 pic.twitter.com/XhLDP3NgJO — New York Giants (@Giants) November 5, 2019

According to MetLife Stadium security, cats aren’t uncommon for the stadium.

“Apparently there are some resident stray cats at MetLife— they usually come out after the game, people feed them, etc. They live in the bleachers, I’m told this one must have gotten startled out by fan noise,” Sports Illustrated Madelyn Burke explained.

The cat eventually made it’s way off the field safely, as fans applauded its performance.

