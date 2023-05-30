SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Golden State Warriors General Manager Bob Myers is stepping down from his position, the Associated Press has confirmed. The news was first reported on Tuesday morning by ESPN. Myers, a two-time executive of the year, has been with the Warriors for 12 years and helped guide the team to four NBA Championships.

“It’s just time,” Myers reportedly told ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski. Myers’ contract was set to expire at the end of June and there has been speculation for some time about his future, given that the sides had yet to reach an agreement on an extension or a new deal.

Myers, 48, grew up in suburban Danville and played basketball at UCLA. Before becoming a top NBA executive, he was an agent. Myers was known for maintaining a close working relationship with Warriors coach Steve Kerr and would sometimes talk to players during games, something rare for an NBA GM to do. That included working to calm down fiery forward Draymond Green at times.

Myers was promoted to GM in 2012 and constructed the roster that won the 2015 championship, the franchise’s first title in 40 years. Myers’ departure was confirmed to the Associated Press Tuesday by a Golden State Warriors team spokesman.

Myers is expected to hold a news conference at 1 p.m. on Tuesday to officially announce his decision.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.