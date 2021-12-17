Boxer Frank Gore open to becoming NFL running back again

SANTA CLARA, CA – NOVEMBER 02: Frank Gore #21 of the San Francisco 49ers enters the field before the game against the St. Louis Rams at Levi’s Stadium on November 2, 2014 in Santa Clara, California. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

(AP) — Frank Gore is open to returning to the NFL for a Super Bowl run after he makes his boxing debut.

The longtime San Francisco 49ers running back faces former NBA All-Star Deron Williams on Saturday night on the undercard of the rematch between Jake Paul and Tyron Woodley on Showtime Pay-Per-View.

“I’m excited but I’m also nervous about it because it’s new to me,” Gore said on the AP Pro Football Podcast.

The five-time NFL Pro-Bowler is listed at 5-foot-9, Williams at 6-foot-3.

Gore ran for 16,000 yards, third most in NFL history, during 15 seasons with the 49ers, Colts, Dolphins, Bills and Jets.

Williams, a two-time Olympic Gold Medalist with Team USA, played 12 years in the NBA from 2005 to 2017 — making three All-Star teams and two All-NBA teams along the way.

He spurned an offer to return during training camp to spend time with his family. If a playoff-bound team calls now, he’s ready.

January 01 2022 12:00 am