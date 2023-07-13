(KRON) — Boxing star and Oakland native Devin Haney was arrested overnight Thursday, according to Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department records. Haney was arrested in the Hollywood area around 1 a.m. on a felony charge.

The undisputed lightweight champion had a semi-automatic handgun in his car during a traffic stop and was arrested for “felony possession of a concealed weapon,” TMZ reports.

Although Haney was not behind the wheel, the car registered under his name made an unsafe lane change and failed to use a turn signal, the outlet reported. The boxer was booked into a Los Angeles jail at 3:48 a.m.

He was released on $35,000 bail Thursday at 8:12 a.m., according to sheriff’s records. Haney is scheduled to go to court on Aug. 3.

Haney, 24, is coming off his biggest win in May over two-time gold medalist Vasiliy Lomachenko.