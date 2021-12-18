Boxing debut: Former 49ers RB Frank Gore knocked down, goes distance in loss

TAMPA, FLORIDA – DECEMBER 17: Deron Williams and Frank Gore pose during a weigh in at the Hard Rock Hotel and Casino ahead of this weekends fight on December 17, 2021 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

TAMPA, FL (KRON) — Former San Francisco 49ers running back Frank Gore is used to the violence of a contact sport after a 16-year NFL career and decided to take on another dangerous sport: boxing.

Gore was knocked down and lost in a split decision against former NBA All-Star Deron Williams during both fighters’ boxing debuts Saturday night at the Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida.

The two fought on the undercard for a Showtime pay-per-view main event rematch between YouTuber Jake Paul versus former UFC champion Tyrone Woodley — although the fight was ruled an exhibition and not a professional match by the Florida State Athletic Commission.

The fight doesn’t count to either fighters’ boxing records, but the judges had scored 38-37 for Gore and 40-35 and 38-37 for Williams — making the former NBA star the unofficial winner.

Williams’ knockdown of Gore in round three wasn’t a textbook one as Gore, 38, was hit by a punch and on his way down — only to be held upright by the ropes.

The referee put a halt to the action and ruled a knockdown against Gore.

“(Williams) won the fight tonight,” Gore said in a postfight interview with Showtime. “He fought hard. I fought hard. He did a good job tonight.”

“We’ll see,” Gore said on whether or not he would box again. “I had fun tonight… I think I did good.”

Gore is listed at 5-foot-9 while Williams, 37, at 6-foot-3, used his length to fight on the outside and land shots from a distance.

Both fighters showed their inexperience in the ring as both were penalized by the referee for illegal pushing in round two.

Williams landed 48 of 156 (30%) total punches compared to Gore’s 39 of 166 (23%), according to Showtime.

Gore, who had the San Francisco 49ers logo patched on his boxing trunks, ranks third all-time with 16,000 career rushing yards, along with five Pro-Bowl selections. He played 10 years for the 49ers.

Williams won two Olympic Gold Medals on Team USA. He played 12 years in the NBA from 2005 to 2017, making three All-Star teams and two All-NBA teams.