Brady, Bucs dominate Chiefs 31-9 in Super Bowl

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady celebrates after his team scored a touchdown against the Kansas City Chiefs during the first half of the NFL Super Bowl 55 football game Sunday, Feb. 7, 2021, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)

(AP) – Tom Brady threw two of his three touchdown passes to Rob Gronkowski and the Tampa Bay defense frustrated Patrick Mahomes to lead the Buccaneers to an 31-9 victory over the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday night for Brady’s record seventh Super Bowl title.

Brady connected twice in the first half with Gronkowski to give the pair an NFL record 14 playoff TD passes and then added another to Antonio Brown to stake the Bucs to a big halftime lead that the defense had no problem holding.

Mahomes was unable to get the Chiefs into the end zone for the first time in his career. He went 26 for 49 for 270 yards and two interceptions.

Brady won it all in his first season in Tampa Bay after winning six Super Bowls with New England. The Bucs got their second championship following the one in the 2002 season.

The Brady-Mahomes matchup was the first among players who have won both the NFL MVP and Super Bowl MVP awards. It was the sixth meeting between former regular-season MVPs and the second between former Super Bowl MVPs.

The meeting between the two superstars was the largest age differential among starting quarterbacks in Super Bowl history at 18 years, 45 days. Tampa Bay’s Brady is 43, and KC’s Mahomes is 25.

Brady, who has said he might play past 45, is only seven years younger than Mahomes’ dad, 50-year-old former major league pitcher Pat Mahomes.

Pregame festivities for the Super Bowl began with a video recording of “Lift Every Voice and Sing” as players from Tampa Bay and Kansas City lined up on each goal line.

The NFL opened the season with the same show of racial solidarity and did it again before the final game. Both teams went to their locker rooms after the rendition by Alicia Keys.

The league chose “Lift Every Voice and Sing” as an addition to the national anthem for opening weekend and for the Super Bowl after a national reckoning over race sparked by the death of George Floyd at the hands of police in Minneapolis.

