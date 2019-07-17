Bring out the brooms, the San Francisco Giants sweep the Colorado Rockies

DENVER (KRON) – The Giants now take third place in the NL West.

Wednesday the team went onto sweep the Rockies, closing out the series with a final score of 11-8 at Coors Field.

Putting them two-and-a-half games back for the second wild card spot in the NL.

You could say this team might be the hottest in the National League, as they’re on a five game winning streak.

Giants got an early start in their first at bat as Pablo Sandoval hit a two-run double and Stephen Vogt homered.

Rockies’ Trevor Story and Ryan McMahon also hit a home run this game. The Rockies have lost 11 of 13 games.

Giants put on their rally caps in the eighth inning, completing a three-run rally to help the team score in double digits.

Every starting player from the Giants contributed to the win, by finishing the game with at least one hit.

Second baseman Donovan Solano finished the game with four hits, including a tie-breaking home run off Rockies pitcher Jon Gray in the top of the sixth.

Gray went 5 1/3 innings and allowed 11 hits and six runs. He walked three and struck out three.

Derek Holland (2-4) picked up the win with 1 2/3 innings of scoreless relief.

The Giants are coming home to play the New York Mets at Oracle Park, on Thursday at 6:45 p.m.