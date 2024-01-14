(KRON) — There will be another Purdy who will be playing quarterback in the Bay Area.

Chubba Purdy, the younger brother of San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy, announced on social media Sunday that he has committed to play football at San Jose State. Chubba joins his brother as football players in the South Bay.

LINCOLN, NE – SEPTEMBER 10: Quarterback Chubba Purdy #6 of the Nebraska Cornhuskers warms up before the game against the Georgia Southern Eagles at Memorial Stadium on September 10, 2022 in Lincoln, Nebraska. (Photo by Steven Branscombe/Getty Images)

Brock will have a playoff game this Saturday at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara. CEFCU Stadium, home of the SJSU Spartans, is only about a 10-mile drive from the 49ers’ home stadium.

Chubba, 22, heads to SJSU after spending the last two seasons at Nebraska where he was under center for six games in 2023, starting the final two games of the year. He spent his first two college seasons at Florida State.

Chubba announced on Dec. 21, 2023 that he will enter the transfer portal. He has two years left of eligibility.

Brock, still on his rookie deal that pays him $870K per year, is known to have a roommate, 49ers offensive lineman Nick Zakelj. It is unknown if the two Purdy brothers will move in together.

San Jose State football went 7-6 in 2023 and lost in the Hawaii Bowl to Coastal Carolina.