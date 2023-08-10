SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Bruce Bochy is coming back to San Francisco to manage a baseball game. However, the legendary Giants skipper will not be wearing the Orange and Black.

Bochy, who came out of retirement to become the Texas Rangers manager, is coming into town as the Giants host the Rangers Friday night. Bochy stepped down in 2019 and announced his then-retirement after 13 seasons as San Francisco’s manager, winning three World Series titles along the way.

One of the World Series Bochy won was against the Rangers in 2010 when the Giants took out the Texas team in five games.

Bochy, 68, was hired by the Rangers last October on a three-year contract. Coming into 2023, Texas had six consecutive losing seasons. The Rangers hired the future Hall of Fame manager in hopes of turning their franchise around. Bochy is the second-oldest active manager, second to Dusty Baker, 73, of the Houston Astros.

The Rangers-Giants game at Oracle Park is scheduled for a 7:15 p.m. first pitch. It is the first game of a three-game series.

San Francisco (62-53) currently holds the second NL Wild Card spot and is six games back from the Dodgers in the NL West standings. Texas (68-47) leads the AL West by 1.5 games over the Astros.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.