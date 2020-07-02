Burlingame native released from Minor League Baseball team after season canceled

BURLINGAME, Calif. (KRON) — Major League Baseball announced on Tuesday that there would be no Minor League season and we are now starting to see the fallout from that.

KRON4’s Jason Dumas spoke with a Burlingame native who was affected.

Just a few months ago, Philip Caufield was down at spring training with the Washington Nationals, looking to build off of a young, promising professional baseball career. Today, he is one of around 1,000 baseball players who were released by their clubs in the wake of the Minor League Baseball season being cancelled.

“My buddy called me who was my roommate on my team last year, and he said did so and so just call you but I didn’t answer. But he just called me and told me I was released. So obviously I called back and it was very shocking.”

Because of the current circumstances, Major League clubs can only bring in 60 guys for summer training leading up to the shortened season. And now with no Minor League system for a year, it could put dozens of minor league organizations at future risk.

Financially if anything, it’ll be a big burden to teams because a lot of the teams rely on season to season and fans and promotions and if you can’t get this it’ll be a lot of teams so I think we are going to have to play it by ear and hopefully major league baseball can help the Minor Leagues.

As for Caulfied, he was only unemployed for about a week. He was invited to participate in a four-team league down in Sugar Land, Texas.

“We just got the list with the players and stuff like that and a lot of guys with a lot of experience and talent and the coaching staff are all ex big league guys with a bunch of connections and to just be able to go out there and play and show myself as a player hopefully it’ll help me get signed,” Caulfied said. “I feel like I am definitely one of the lucky guys who get to play baseball for sure.”

Latest News Headlines: