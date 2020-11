FILE – In this Aug. 29, 2019, file photo, the Pac-12 logo is displayed on the field at Sun Devil Stadium during an NCAA college football game between Arizona State and Kent State in Tempe, Ariz. As the wealthiest conferences like the Pac-12 lay out plans they hope will protect athletes from contracting and spreading COVID-19, most of the schools in the second-tier of Division I football have given up on trying to play in the fall. (AP Photo/Ralph Freso, File)

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — The Pac-12 cancelled the Cal at Arizona state game set for Saturday due to some coronavirus cases among student athletes.

The Pack-12 said on Friday that Arizona State does not have the minimum number of players available for the November 14 game after “a number of positive football student-athlete COVID-19 cases” plus required isolation.

The game will be declared a no contest.