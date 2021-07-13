Cal Infielder Darren Baker, Dusty Baker’s son, selected by Nationals in MLB Draft

BERKELEY (KRON) – This week hundreds of baseball prospects are seeing their dreams come true in the MLB draft, and that’s exactly what happened for Cal infielder Darren Baker.

Baker was selected by the Washington Nationals in the 10th round, 293rd overall. The Nats are an organization he’s all too familiar with thanks to his dad.

Baker’s father, Dusty Baker, was the Nationals manager during the 2016 and 2017 seasons.

Dusty is also beloved here in the Bay Area after spending 9 seasons as the manager of the Giants, which lead to an iconic moment during game 5 of the 2002 World Series.

In the middle of the game, Darren, who was a toddler at the time, ran onto the field and into the base path of David Bell. Luckily, first baseman J.T. Snow saw the potential disaster and snatched Darren up before he could get hurt.

Fast forward 19 years, and many fans can’t believe that toddler is now ready to break into the big leagues.

“I’ve always said I wanted to be a baseball player, it’s where I feel most comfortable. It’s a space to just be myself and play,” said Darren Baker.

Baker says despite trying other sports as a kid, his passion has always been baseball.

He knows he was lucky to have his dad as a resource and have some of his dad’s former players like Joey Votto as mentors. However, it wasn’t always easy.

“It wasn’t the easiest when I was younger growing up being my dad’s son especially, we moved to Sacramento where he’s from, you don’t go around anyone who doesn’t know who Dusty is. So, it’s a little extra pressure,” said Baker.

The pressure apparently didn’t get to Baker though.

He just wrapped up a stellar senior season at Cal where he led the team in batting average and on base percentage. He also received several awards for athletic and academic excellence.

“The bond I have with all of the guys, and the guys who graduated or got drafted before me, on and off the field I feel like I have a lot of friends for life,” said Baker of his Cal teammates.

Baker says he’s now ready for the next chapter. He also told KRON 4’s Kylen Mills that his Dad’s biggest piece of baseball advice was just to have fun.

He says he’s in Houston with his family for MLB Draft week where he surely will be celebrating his selection.