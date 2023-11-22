(KRON) — Cal head men’s basketball coach Mark Madsen issued a statement on Wednesday after a video showed forward Fardaws Aimaq confronting a fan after a game on Monday. Madsen and Aimaq’s agent said that the fan called Aimaq a “terrorist” and made other offensive comments before the confrontation.

The incident happened after Cal lost on a buzzer-beater to UTEP at the SoCal Challenge in San Juan Capistrano. The video shows Aimaq approaching the fan in the bleachers, sticking a finger in his face and saying something to him before walking away. Aimaq appears to say, “I’ll smack the f*** out you, b****.”

According to Daniel Poneman, who is Aimaq’s agent, the fan told Aimaq to “leave the country” in addition to calling him a terrorist. Aimaq hails from Canada, but his parents are from Afghanistan.

“Fardaws and I had an important conversation today about how he needs to maintain his composure regardless of what takes place in a game or what is said to him directly,” Madsen said in part. “I am disturbed that Fardaws was allegedly on the receiving end of such language, and I’m disappointed that he confronted the fan in the stands.”

Madsen said he called for the SoCal Challenge to investigate the incident and for the fan to be banned from the event. He also mentioned internal “consequences” that will come from the incident.

“Fardaws understands my expectations for how he as a student-athlete conducts himself,” he said. “The consequences related to this situation will be managed internally.”

Cal is the fourth stop on Aimaq’s college basketball career. He previously played at Mercer, Utah Valley and Texas Tech.

Aimaq transferred from Texas Tech after the school’s coach Mark Adams made a racially insensitive comment during the 2022-23 season. Aimaq was coached by Madsen at Utah Valley, and the pair reunited at Cal.

“Fardaws Aimaq is the sweetest guy in the world, never heard of him throwing a punch or harming a fly. But now people are making him out to be a thug because he finally spoke up, after years of this kind of abuse. The reactions always go viral, but the cause never gets addressed,” Poneman said.

Cal plays another SoCal Challenge game against Tulane on Wednesday night.