Cam Newton’s season is over with Panthers

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (KRON) – The Carolina Panthers have placed quarterback Cam Newton on injured reserve.
The Panthers released a statement on Tuesday saying although Newton had followed “rest and rehab” for his foot, he continues to experience pain.
“He saw two foot specialists last week who agreed that he should continue that path prescribed by the team’s medical staff, and that it likely will take significant time for the injury to fully heal,” the statement read.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
