Cam Newton’s season is over with Panthers

SANTA CLARA, CALIFORNIA – OCTOBER 27: Cam Newton #1 of the Carolina Panthers looks on from the sidelines against the San Francisco 49ers during an NFL football game at Levi’s Stadium on October 27, 2019 in Santa Clara, California. (Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images)

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (KRON) – The Carolina Panthers have placed quarterback Cam Newton on injured reserve.

The Panthers released a statement on Tuesday saying although Newton had followed “rest and rehab” for his foot, he continues to experience pain.

“He saw two foot specialists last week who agreed that he should continue that path prescribed by the team’s medical staff, and that it likely will take significant time for the injury to fully heal,” the statement read.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

