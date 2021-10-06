Cardinals vs. Dodgers: Fans prepare for wild, wild card game

St. Louis Cardinals left fielder Tyler O’Neill looks on during a baseball workout in Los Angeles, Tuesday, Oct. 5, 2021. The Cardinals will play the Los Angeles Dodgers in a wild card playoff game on Wednesday. (AP Photo/Kyusung Gong)

LOS ANGELES (KRON) — The San Francisco Giants don’t play until Friday night, but Giants fans will be glued to their TVs on Wednesday anxiously waiting to see who their next opponent will be.

The Los Angeles Dodgers host the St. Louis Cardinals at Dodger Stadium Wednesday for the winner-take-all National League Wild Card game.

The one game will determine who plays the Giants in the NL Division Series beginning Friday.

With a lot of buzz around Wednesday’s game, there are some interesting trends worth noting.

Over the past week, the Cardinals have been searched more in the Midwest than the Dodgers, according to Google Trends, but the Dodgers were searched more overall across the country.

Also over the past week, the top trending question on the postseason was: “How many wild card games in MLB?”

That might be because many have a love-hate relationship with the wild card game.

As former outfielder Curtis Granderson put it: “Is it fair? No, it’s not fair. Is it fun? Absolutely.”

The Dodgers tied their franchise record of 106 wins this season, just one game behind the Giants, yet still face elimination Wednesday night.

Meanwhile, St. Louis needed only 90 wins to play in the wild card game. The 16-win gap between the two teams is the largest in wild card game history.

Wild, right?

But the matter of the fact was that the Giants were simply one game better, and Dodgers pitcher Max Scherzer agreed.

“You have to win your division. We didn’t win our division. We’re in the wild-card game. There’s no crying in baseball.,” Scherzer said.

Another question that has been trending lately: How to watch the MLB postseason?

Fans can tune into Wednesday’s game on TBS.

Other MLB playoff games will be available on ESPN, TBS, MLB Network, FS1 and Fox. You can also stream the games on the ESPN app, TBS app, Fox Sports app and fubo TV.

Wednesday morning, Los Angeles released it’s 26-man roster for the big game.

Here is your 26-man roster for the Wild Card. #RepeatLA pic.twitter.com/uza1ml9px0 — Los Angeles Dodgers (@Dodgers) October 6, 2021

Max Scherzer will be the starting pitcher.

Meanwhile, the Dodgers face a threat against St. Louis’ pitcher Adam Wainwright.

The Cardinals won eight straight when Wainwright started and have won 11 straight road games, per ESPN Stats & Info. Los Angeles won 11 straight when Scherzer started and have won 15 straight home games.

The highly anticipated game is set to start at 5:10 p.m.

As previously stated, the winner will take on NL West champs the San Francisco Giants.

Game 1, 2 and 5 will be played at Oracle Park, while Game 3 and 4 would be played either in Los Angeles or St. Louis.