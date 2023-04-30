(KTXL) — Game 7 between the Sacramento Kings and Golden State Warriors brought some famous faces to the seats of the Golden 1 Center including those who have regional roots.

San Francisco 49ers defensive lineman Arik Armstead and comedian Hasasn Minhaj were among the celebrities in the Golden 1 Center seats.

Before donning a 49ers uniform, Armstead was a football standout at Pleasant Grove High School in Elk Grove. Armstead went on to play for the Oregon Ducks at the college level.

Armstead has played for the 49ers since being drafted in the first round by San Francisco in the 2015 draft.

Minhaj is a Kings fans and grew up in Davis, graduating from Davis High School and UC Davis. The comedian and writer hosted his own on Netflix called “Patriot Act” after gaining prominence for his work on “The Daily Show” from 2014 to 2018.

Other faces in the crowd were 49ers general manager John Lynch and coach Kyle Shanahan, and former Kings players Brad Miller and Peja Stojakovic.

Dallas Mavericks guard Kyrie Irving was also in attendance, sitting across from the Warriors bench.