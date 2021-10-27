Charlie Morton throws 16 pitches on broken leg, gets 3 straight outs in World Series

Atlanta Braves starting pitcher Charlie Morton throws during the first inning of Game 1 in baseball’s World Series between the Houston Astros and the Atlanta Braves Tuesday, Oct. 26, 2021, in Houston. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Houston Astros first baseman Yuli Gurriel grounded out to Atlanta Braves pitcher Charlie Morton during Game 1 of the 2021 World Series Tuesday at Minute Maid Park in Houston.

The ball ricocheted off Morton’s lower right leg and went to first baseman Freddie Freeman who picked it up for an easy out — all what seemed to be a routine play.

Except that ball ended up breaking Morton’s right fibula.

Most pitchers would exit a game immediately after an injury like that but not Morton.

The 37-year-old Morton threw another 16 pitches and recorded three consecutive outs, including two strikeouts.

With his lower body compromised, Morton was still able to throw multiple fastballs over 95 mph and struck out 2017 MVP and seven-time All-Star José Altuve with an 80 mph curveball on his final pitch.

After Morton was removed from the game in the third inning, Braves announced Tuesday night Morton’s injury has ended his season.

Morton finished with three strikeouts, one hit allowed, and zero runs in 2 1/3 innings.

The Braves won 6-2 and took a 1-0 lead in the World Series.

Game 2 is scheduled for a 5:09 p.m. PST first pitch Wednesday at Minute Maid Park in Houston.