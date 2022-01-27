Chase Center entry requirements updated

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) – Entry testing requirements for the Chase Center have been updated for Warriors fans who are not up to date on vaccinations.

The Warriors and Chase Center made the announcement on Thursday that, in accordance with the health order issued in San Francisco, fans will be required to show proof of either an up to date vaccination with a booster shot, or a negative COVID test taken within 24 hours for antigen tests or 48 hours for PCR tests.

This will go into effect on Feb. 1.

In Dec., Chase Center announced that fans would need to provide updated vaccination information beginning Feb. 1, which includes proof of booster at least one week prior to the event for eligible guests.

Fans are encouraged to download the CLEAR Health Pass app to safely add proof of vaccination or negative COVID-19 test results. For information on how to get the CLEAR Health Pass, visit the Chase Center website.

In addition, fans must follow the following methods for entry, as outlined by the San Francisco Department of Public Health:

Regardless of age, beginning Tuesday, February 1, 2022, “up-to-date on vaccination” will mean two weeks removed from the final dose of a CDC-approved vaccine and, if eligible, being seven days removed from receiving a booster shot. Fans can show a physical or digital copy of their vaccine card, a physical or digital copy of their booster card if eligible, and valid identification for venue entry, which identification must be government-issued photo identification for fans 18 and older. Fans ages 5 through 17 who do not have photo identification may alternatively provide a non-photo ID (e.g., school ID) or receive verification from a parent.

Per the San Francisco Department of Public Health order, fans who are not up-to-date on their vaccination—regardless of age and including fans who are less than seven days from having received a booster shot—are eligible to enter the venue for events, provided those fans present proof of a negative result from a COVID-19 test administered within 24 hours (for an antigen test) or 48 hours (for a PCR/molecular test) of the event start time.

Fans who were fully vaccinated internationally will be required to show a physical or digital copy of their vaccine card, a physical or digital copy of their booster card if eligible (beginning February 1, 2022), and government-issued photo identification for venue entry. International fans who have not received their booster shot will be permitted to show a negative COVID-19 test, taken within 24 hours (for antigen tests) or 48 hours (for PCR tests), for venue entry.

For additional information, visit the Chase Center Fan Safety website.