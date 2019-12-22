Christmas with the Currys

OAKLAND (KRON) – The Golden State Warriors’ three-time NBA Champion and two-time MVP, Stephen Curry and wife Ayesha Curry, surprised 2,000 Oakland locals at an Eat. Learn. Play Winter Wonderland Event on Saturday.

After nearly three hours of prosthetics and make up, Steph and Ayesha can be seen dressed as “The Grinch” and “Cindy Lou Who.”

Photo by Noah Graham

Eat. Learn Play. partnered with the City of Oakland to help families celebrate the holidays with activities, gifts and holiday meals.

Photo by Charlotte Fiorito

The event took place at Fox Theater in Oakland where kids took part in games, family portraits, cookie decorating and a visit with Santa Claus!

Photo by Charlotte Fiorito

The MVP has been sidelined since breaking his left hand against the Phoneix Suns.

The MVP underwent a second surgery two weeks ago.

