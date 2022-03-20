SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Hall of Fame coach Mike Krzyzewski’s farewell tour makes a stop in San Francisco.

Krzyzewski’s Duke Blue Devils had to win in the second round of the NCAA Tournament for a trip to the Sweet 16 for the West Region’s semifinal at Chase Center.

The 2-seeded Blue Devils did after a 85-76 win over 7-seed Michigan State Spartans on Sunday in Greenville, S.C.

Duke will face 3-seeded Texas Tech on Thursday in what can potentially be Krzyzewski’s final game — after the legendary coach announced last summer that his 42nd season at Duke will be his last.

A significant milestone could be accomplished in San Francisco should the Blue Devils beat Texas Tech:

Krzyzewski could win his 100th NCAA Tournament game in a record 36th appearance, according to Duke. His 99 wins is already the most all time in men’s tournament history.

Krzyzewski’s 26th appearance in the Sweet 16 extends his all-time record among coaches, the school said.

As of Sunday night, the cheapest ticket to witness Krzyzewski’s potential final game this Thursday is $300, according to Chase Center’s ticket partner Ticketmaster.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.