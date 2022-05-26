It looks like Colin Kaepernick may be one step closer to making his return to an NFL team.

According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, the 34-year-old “impressed” the Las Vegas Raiders during his workout with the team on Wednesday. Rapoport added that “the door is open,” for the former quarterback to sign a contract with the Raiders — his first workout for an NFL team since 2017.

Kaepernick has been out of the NFL since 2016. That season, he would make headlines around the world after kneeling during the national anthem to raise awareness of police brutality and racial inequity in the U.S. Many believed that Kaepernick was shunned by the NFL and its owners for his activism, ultimately leaving the former San Francisco 49er without an NFL team.

In 2019, former teammate Eric Reid and Kaepernick settled grievances with the NFL after the pair brought forth allegations that the league and its owners were colluding to keep them out of the sport.