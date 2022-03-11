SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Former San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick posted a workout video Thursday on Twitter.

“Still Working,” Kaepernick’s tweet said.

The 8-second video shows Kaepernick, 34, working on his throws as a signal-caller — possibly hinting his efforts in trying to return to the NFl.

The video has received over 4 million views on Twitter.

Kaepernick, 34, has not played since the 2016 for the 49ers when he controversially started a nationwide national anthem protest by choosing not to stand during the ceremony.

The signal-caller has since expressed his desire to play in the NFL, but many teams have been electing not to sign him due to the controversy attached with Kaepernick — not strictly because of Kaepernick’s ability on the field.

Since his NFL days in 2016, Kaepernick has dedicated a lot of his efforts towards combating racism in the United States, specifically regarding the issue of police brutality.

In February, Kaepernick launched an initiative through his Know Your Rights Camp that will offer free, secondary autopsies to family members of anyone whose death is “police-related.”

Kaepernick launched a Netflix documentary called “Colin in Black & White” that premiered last October.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.