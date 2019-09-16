Live Now
Colin Kaepernick’s Nike ad wins Emmy for outstanding commercial

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Nike’s controversial ad featuring athlete-turned-activist Colin Kaepernick won an Emmy for outstanding commercial at this year’s Creative Arts Emmy Awards.

The commercial, titled “Dream Crazy,” was released in Sept. 2018 just days before the start of the NFL season.

Kaepernick was one of the faces of Nike’s 30th anniversary commemoration of its “Just Do It” campaign.

The commercial also featured other sports legends including Serena Williams and LeBron James.

