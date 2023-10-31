(KRON) – Washington Commanders’ defensive end Chase Young is being traded to the San Francisco 49ers, according to NFL Network sources. The move was reported just ahead of the NFL’s trade deadline on Tuesday.

The 49ers surrendered a 3rd round pick in the trade, according to ESPN.

Young played for Washington for four seasons. So far this season, Young has recorded 15 total tackles and five sacks. In Young’s career, he has recorded six forced fumbles and 14 sacks.

In 2020, he was selected second overall in the NFL Draft and earned the NFL’s Defensive Rookie of the Year award.

Young will join a talented 49ers’ defensive front that includes Nick Bosa, Javon Hargrave and Arik Armstead. Bosa and Young were teammates at Ohio State before going to the NFL.