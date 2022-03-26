SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Arkansas head coach and former Warriors coach Eric Musselman isn’t the only Razorback with ties to the Bay Area.

KRON4 spoke exclusively with an Arkansas player who’s feeling right at home inside San Francisco’s Chase Center.

It is a dream come true for Arkansas guard Cade Arbogast.

He grew up just 30 miles east in Concord and has about 30 friends and family inside the arena cheering him on.

Arbogast told KRON4 this means everything to him.

He joined the Razorbacks as a walk-on –now, he’s playing in the Elite Eight as a scholarship player.

Musselman surprised him with a scholarship at practice, his teammates went wild. The video went semi-viral.

Arbogast played three years on varsity at De La Salle high school, but he wasn’t recruited by Division I schools.

He decided to give up basketball to attend University of Oregon.

However, he quickly realized how much he missed the game.

Arbogast called his high school coach Justin Argenal who helped hook him up with a nearby junior college.

After one season there, he was offered a walk-on spot at Arkansas.

Argenal said Arbogast works harder and loves basketball more than any player he’s ever coached.

“His buy-in was always ridiculous,” Argenal said. “He was always just unbelievably bought in to what we were doing as a team. It was never about him… he’s special when it comes to that stuff.”

“Truly a dream come true,” Arbogast said. “To be able to put the jersey on and have (my family) come out and support. It means the world to me.”

Win or lose, Arbogast says he couldn’t be more grateful for this experience.

He said he loves playing for Musselman, and he loves his teammates.

Arbogast says he will be back next year better than ever.