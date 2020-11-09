COVID-19 impacts opening weekend of PAC-12 football

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – The coronavirus made its mark on the opening weekend of PAC-12 football.

Cal had to cancel their game against Washington because of COVID-19.

“I’m sick for our players and feel for them, I feel for the guys at Washington, everybody was really excited to play. It’s a tough pill to swallow quite honestly,” said Cal Head Coach Justin Wilcox.

A Cal player tested positive for coronavirus on Wednesday, and staff says they had too many players missing due to contact tracing protocols.

“Among that several players was an entire position group which made it impossible for us to play a game,” said Wilcox.

On Saturday the Stanford Cardinals made the trip to #12 Oregon, but they too were affected by the virus.

Just hours before the game, three players, including starting quarterback Davis Mills, were ruled out because of COVID-19. Staff wouldn’t specify who or if any of them tested positive.

“You know it always sucks losing one of your teammates, one of your brothers especially that close to game time. I’m not going to pretend like we didn’t know that it was happening. But you know at the end of the day our goal was to win, and that we were going to have to do what we could with what we had,” said Stanford Inside Linebacker Curtis Robinson.

35-14 Oregon was the final, though Stanford’s kicker Jet Toner missed all four field goal attempts.

Head Coach David Shaw says while he believes his team could have played better, he was proud of the way his guys embodied their team motto: “relentlessly adapt.”

“Our guys didn’t hesitate tonight. You saw the way that they came out, they came out on fire. Jack played really well, we marched right down the field. That’s a great sign for what we have to come,” said Shaw.

The Utah vs. Arizona game scheduled for Saturday was also canceled because Utah had a number of players ruled out due to COVID-19 protocols.

