SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — After a leg injury that sideline him for several games, Golden State Warriors team captain Steph Curry will be back to play in Sunday’s matchup against the Los Angeles Lakers.

Curry first suffered the injury in a game against the Mavericks in early February. He missed several games starting with the Warriors’ matchup against Oklahoma City that weekend.

The Warriors announced Curry had suffered partial tears to his superior tibiofibular ligaments and interosseous membrane. Late last month, the team announced Curry was making good progress with his healing and had already begun individual on-court workouts.

The team will be happy to have Curry back on the court. Over the 38 games he played this season, Curry averaged 29.4 points, 6.3 rebounds and 6.4 assists. Even without him, the team has gone 8-4 since the injury, which included a five-game winning streak.

The Lakers are starting without star-player LeBron James for at least the next three weeks. James suffered a tendon injury to his right foot, and he will be reevaluated in a few weeks.