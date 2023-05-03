(KRON) — Stephen Curry is one of the most famous athletes in the world, and his pockets prove that. For the second straight year, the Warriors superstar cracked Forbes’ top 10 list for highest-paid athletes.

Curry is the world’s eighth-highest-paid athlete for 2023, according to a list released by Forbes earlier this week. The sharpshooter garnered $100.4 million in earnings from May 2022 to

May 2023 ($48.4 million on the court and $52 million on the court).

Last year, Curry was ranked fifth on Forbes’ list. The reigning NBA Finals MVP made more this year than last ($92.8 million) but dropped three spots on the list. Newcomers on Forbes’ top 10 who leapfrogged Curry are soccer star Kylian Mbappé, LIV golfers Dustin Johnson and Phil Mickelson.

Curry’s NBA salary for the 2022-23 season is a league-high $48 million, according to ESPN. That’s more than Lakers superstar LeBron James at $44.4 million — although James ranked fourth (ahead of Curry and first among any basketball player) on the 2023 Forbes list.

Former Warrior Kevin Durant is the third and final NBA player to crack the top 10.

2023 Forbes’ List of 10 Highest-Paid Athletes in the World

Athlete Sport Total 2023 Earnings 1. Cristiano Ronaldo Soccer $136 million 2. Lionel Messi Soccer $130 million 3. Kylian Mbappé Soccer $120 million 4. LeBron James Basketball $119.5 million 5. Canelo Álvarez Boxing $110 million 6. Dustin Johnson Golf $107 million 7. Phil Mickelson Golf $106 million 8. Stephen Curry Basketball $100.4 million 9. Roger Federer Tennis $95.1 million 10. Kevin Durant Basketball $89.1 million Source: Forbes

How Forbes Compiled the List

Forbes’ compiled its numbers by accounting for the athletes’ earnings from May 1, 2022 until May 1, 2023. That includes all prize money, salaries and bonuses for all earnings in each athlete’s respective sport.

For off-field earnings, Forbes said it estimated sponsorship deals, appearance fees and memorabilia. The earnings on the list do not account for agent fees and taxes.

Forbes’ full list of the 10 highest-paid athletes of 2023 can be seen here.