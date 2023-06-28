(KRON) — Let the trash talk begin. Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson will face Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce of the Kansas City Chiefs on a golf course Thursday in “The Match.”

Curry has already started the trash talk between the 2022 NBA champions and the Super Bowl LVII champions. The Warriors superstar posted an Instagram video Wednesday of him laughing as he looks up highlights from Super Bowl LV.

That was the February 2021 game in which Mahomes and the Chiefs lost 31-9 at the hands of the Tom Brady-led Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

“It’ll be the same thing in Vegas baby,” Curry said in the video to his 52.7 million followers.

“Idk if y’all are ready for us @killatrav @patrickmahomes 🤣. See you on the course ⛳️,” Curry wrote on Instagram.

Brady seemed to enjoy it as the now-retired quarterback commented three laughing emojis on Curry’s Instagram post. As of Wednesday evening, neither Kelce nor Mahomes has responded with trash talk on their respective Instagram accounts.

TNT will televise the 12-hole event at the Wynn Las Vegas between the NFL and NBA stars starting at 3:30 p.m. PT.