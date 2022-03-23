SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Golden State Warriors superstar Stephen Curry is nursing a left foot injury that kept him away from the team’s five-game East Coast road trip.

Perhaps that good news for Duke men’s basketball players who wanted to meet the greatest shooter in NBA history.

The Blue Devils were practicing at the Warriors’ facility when Curry paid the team a visit, Duke tweeted a video on Wednesday.

A photo was posted showing Curry with legendary Duke head coach Mike Krzyzewski, also known as Coach K.

Krzyzewski’s final game could possibly be in San Francisco after he announced last summer that his 42nd season at Duke will be his last.

Coach K could also win his milestone 100th NCAA Tournament game with a Sweet 16 win over Texas Tech on Thursday at Chase Center.

Krzyzewski’s 26th appearance in the Sweet 16 extends his all-time record among coaches, according to Duke.

Coach K on basketball culture in the Bay Area

This year is the first year the NCAA Tournament is in San Francisco since 1939.

College basketball fans are in for a treat as Gonzaga, Texas Tech, and Arkansas play at the Chase Center this week.

“A lot of people in the East do not realize this is a strong, deep-rooted, love-of-basketball area there is,” Krzyzewski told reporters in San Francisco. “This area loves basketball, not just the Warriors.

“I love this area. It really is the foundation of me becoming a coach.”

Krzyzewski’s full soundbite talking about basketball in the Bay Area can be seen here.

Latest on Curry’s injury

Curry suffered a left foot injury during last Wednesday’s home game against Boston on March 16.

An MRI later revealed a sprain in his left foot.

Curry will be re-evaluated in two weeks, the Warriors said last Friday.