Derek Carr, Josh Allen meet again when Raiders host Bills

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — We knew the New England Patriots would be a tough assignment for the Raiders on a short week as the Raiders put their first loss of the season in the books, but, the silver and black return home this week to face the Buffalo Bills.

Buffalo is the NFL’s second smallest market and yet if you know the game, you know the name — Josh Allen.

Mountain West football fans, also, remember the name. The former Wyoming Cowboy in his third year at quarterback for the Buffalo Bills, was named the AFC Offensive Player of the Month on Thursday morning, and has played his way into the early MVP conversation.

Allen grew up about 40 minutes outside of Fresno. Las Vegas quarterback Derek Carr was born and raised in Fresno and of course went on to lead Fresno State to two Mountain West championships for the Bulldogs.

Allen was the one who got away. Never recruited by his hometown, his only offer out of high school was from the Wyoming Cowboys.

On Sunday, Derek Carr and Josh Allen will meet for the first time in the National Football League.

“We don’t text each other all the time or anything like that. I got too many kids running around. But he’s a great person. Everything I know about him, he’s a great person,” Carr said. “He’s a heck of a competitor. He’s having a great year, hot start to the season. I’m happy for him, and all those kind of things. Anytime someone comes from the central valley, there’s a connection no matter what.”

When you really dig into the NFL’s seven undefeated teams entering week 4, the Buffalo Bills have a credible case for being the hottest of the hot right now.

Across the league, teams have scored the most points through the first three weeks of the season in NFL history. The Packers are on top with point scored, followed by the Seahawks and the Bills.

Buffalo’s 12 touchdowns in the first three weeks also ranks third in the league.

The jump that Allen has made from year two to year three is rare and significant, progressing through his reads with accuracy.

It is important to keep in mind that we are dissecting three games compared to his previous 28 in Buffalo. The offseason addition of wide receiver Stefon Diggs certainly helps his case.

But gone are the days where Allen would admittingly leave completions on the field. Ball security is one area the bills have emphasized as being the next step of Allen’s evolution.

“The quarterback is eye opening he is a fun guy to watch man he can really throw the ball he’s got a great playing style he’s got a lot of Jon Elway playing style. He can scramble he’s strong he’s tough he’s a big time player,” said Raiders head coach Jon Gruden.

On a final note, on this third anniversary of the 1 October mass shooting, the Raiders organization honored the victims, survivors and first responders with flags at half-staff here at the Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center, as well as Allegiant Stadium.

The message from the Raiders today and every day — we are Vegas Stronger.