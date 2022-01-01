DeRozan beats the buzzer again, giving Bulls 7 straight wins

Chicago Bulls forward DeMar DeRozan (11) shoots against Washington Wizards forward Deni Avdija (9) during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Saturday, Jan. 1, 2022, in Washington. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)

WASHINGTON (AP) — DeMar DeRozan hit a 3-pointer at the buzzer for the second straight game to give the Chicago Bulls a 120-119 win over the Washington Wizards on Saturday night.

Kyle Kuzma’s 3-pointer with 3.3 seconds to play gave Washington a 119-117 lead, until DeRozan’s 3.

DeRozan finished with 28 points and Zach LaVine had 35 points to help the Bulls to their seventh straight win.

That’s their longest streak since Dec. 18-29, 2014. Kuzma scored 29 points and had 12 rebounds, and Bradley Beal had 27 points and a career-high 16 assists in his first start at point guard.