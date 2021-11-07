DeSean Jackson says he will sign with Raiders

EAST RUTHERFORD, NEW JERSEY – OCTOBER 17: DeSean Jackson #1 of the Los Angeles Rams warms up before a game against the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium on October 17, 2021 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – Speedy wide receiver DeSean Jackson was released by the Los Angeles Rams this week and the Las Vegas Raiders need help at wide receiver. DeSean says Vegas will be his latest landing spot.

Jackson sent a tweet out Sunday afternoon picturing him in a Raiders jersey wearing Number 1.

The 34-year-old Jackson signed a one-year, $4.5 million contract with the Rams this past offseason. But the two sides mutual agreed to part ways after Jackson was scarcely used during the season’s first seven games. Jackson caught eight passes on 15 targets for 221 yards and one touchdown during his brief time in Los Angeles. He was released after the Rams were unable to find a trade partner.