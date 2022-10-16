OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — Devin Haney retained his undisputed lightweight title Saturday night in a unanimous decision win over George Kamobosos Jr. Haney, 23, has already accomplished a lot in his young career.

Haney (29-0, 15 KOs) is the youngest undisputed champion in the four-belt era, which began in 2007. He joins an exclusive eight-man club who simultaneously held the WBA, WBC, WBO and IBF belts — including names like Canelo Álvarez and Hall of Famer Bernard Hopkins.

As he ascends into superstardom, Haney looks to cement his name on the list of star athletes to come from Oakland.

Think of Marshawn Lynch, Damian Lillard and Andre Ward as recent examples.

Lynch, nicknamed “Beast Mode,” made five Pro Bowls during his 12-year NFL career and won a Super Bowl with the Seattle Seahawks.

Lillard is a six-time NBA All-Star with the Portland Trail Blazers. He proudly represents his hometown and has “Oakland” tattooed on his chest.

Ward retired undefeated (32-0, 16 KOs) in his 13-year boxing career and unified titles in two different weight classes. He won a gold medal in the 2004 Summer Olympics and was inducted into the International Boxing Hall of Fame in 2021.

The three have one thing in common: Oakland.

Lillard is a known boxing fan and has been supporting his fellow Oakland native for years. The NBA star even flew to Australia for Haney’s June fight.

“Me and Dame have been friends for quite a while now,” Haney told KRON4’s Jason Dumas. “He’s always been supporting me. I been always supporting him.”

Of course, there are others with Oakland roots, including baseball Hall of Famer Rickey Henderson and NBA legends Bill Russell, Jason Kidd, and Gary Payton.

Hosted by Lillard, “Rooted In Oakland: Devin Haney” is a 30-minute special that first aired on ESPN2 last week. You can watch the full episode HERE.

“Without Oakland, I wouldn’t be here,” Haney said.