OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — Throughout his illustrious Hall of Fame career, Oakland native Andre Ward was nicknamed “Son of God.” Nearly six years after his final professional fight, a new documentary is being released this week to chronicle the 39-year-old’s life and career.

“S.O.G.: The Book of Ward” will premiere Friday, June 2 at 8 p.m. on Showtime. The 103-minute film documents Ward’s life — from growing up on the streets of Oakland to being inducted into the International Boxing Hall of Fame.

The premiere was held Wednesday at the Grand Lake Theater in Ward’s hometown of Oakland. KRON4’s Erin Wilson spoke with Ward in a one-on-one interview during the event (watch in video player above).

The documentary features interviews, including one with Michael Jordan.

Ward won a gold medal in the 2004 Athens Olympics, making him the last American male boxer to win gold in the Olympics. He finished his career in 2017 undefeated (32-0, 16 KOs) and won multiple championship titles in two weight classes: super middleweight and light heavyweight.

He was inducted into the International Boxing Hall of Fame in 2021 — a class that featured Floyd Mayweather, Laila Ali and Wladimir Klitschko. Ward attended Hayward High School and was inducted into the Bay Area Sports Hall of Fame last week.

The film is executive produced by LeBron James and Maverick Carter’s media company UNINTERRUPTED.

Ward is now a boxing analyst for ESPN and recently called fellow Oakland native Devin Haney‘s win over Vasily Lomachenko for the undisputed lightweight championship.