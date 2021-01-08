Dodgers Hall of Famer Tommy Lasorda dead at 93

LOS ANGELES (KRON) — Tommy Lasorda died at age 93, the Dodgers announced Friday.

In a tweet, the L.A. team said the iconic manager suffered a sudden cardiopulmonary arrest at his home on Thursday night.

The Dodgers said Lasorda was one of the most memorable personalities in baseball history.

In a statement on his passing, Dodgers owner and chairman Mark Walter said Lasorda was “a great ambassador for the team and baseball, a mentor to players and coaches, he always had time for an autograph and a story for his many fans.”

We mourn the passing of Hall of Fame manager Tommy Lasorda. He was 93. pic.twitter.com/fkPf67iH7h — MLB (@MLB) January 8, 2021

For the last 14 years, he was a special adviser to the chairman. Before that, Lasorda had managed the team for two decades until a heart attack in 1996. In total, he spent a whopping 71 seasons with the Dodgers.

Former Los Angeles Dodgers’ manager Tommy Lasorda throws out the first pitch before Game 3 of the World Series baseball game against the Boston Red Sox on Friday, Oct. 26, 2018, in Los Angeles. (Eugene Garcia/Pool Photo via AP)

He was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 1997. While managing the team, he led them to winning 1,599 games, two World Series and two more National League pennants, according to baseballhall.org.

Lasorda got to see the Dodgers in another World Championship last October, where the team beat the Tampa Bay Rays 3-1.