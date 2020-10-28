Dodgers’ Justin Turner tests positive for coronavirus

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Justin Turner was removed from the Dodgers’ World Series-clinching victory after testing positive for the coronavirus.

The red-headed third baseman was replaced on defense in the eighth inning and was not on the field as Los Angeles celebrated its first championship since 1988.

Dodgers players and coaches wore face masks during the celebration.

Thanks to everyone reaching out! I feel great, no symptoms at all. Just experienced every emotion you can possibly imagine. Can’t believe I couldn’t be out there to celebrate with my guys! So proud of this team & unbelievably happy for the City of LA#WorldSeriesChamps — Justin Turner (@redturn2) October 28, 2020

There was no dogpile on the infield that’s typical of such celebrations, although there were still hugs and high fives.

“We learned during the game Justin tested positive and he was immediately isolated to prevent spread,” Commissioner Rob Manfred said after presenting Los Angeles with the championship trophy.

