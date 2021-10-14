Dodgers make last-minute pitching change ahead of NLDS Game 5 vs. Giants

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – OCTOBER 06: Corey Knebel #46 of the Los Angeles Dodgers reacts after striking out Harrison Bader #48 of the St. Louis Cardinals in the eighth inning during the National League Wild Card Game at Dodger Stadium on October 06, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) — Los Angeles Dodgers Manager Dave Roberts made a last minute change to the starting lineup just hours before the do-or-die game vs. the San Francisco Giants.

The Dodgers won’t start 20-game winner Julio Urías in Game 5 of the NL Division Series. Instead, right-handed reliever Corey Knebel will get things started for Los Angeles.

The 29-year-old pitched a 1-2-3 seventh inning in the Dodgers’ 9-2 Game 2 win over the Giants Saturday night.

Urías was supposed to be the starter for the series-deciding game, but Roberts decided to switch things up.

As of now, there’s no indication that Urías is injured, but will instead come in later in the game to handle the bulk of the innings.

Urías, the majors’ lone 20-game winner this season who led the MLB with an .870 winning percentage, will be on four days rest.

The 25-year-old Culiacán, Mexico native was dominant against the Giants this season with a 3.38 ERA — not including his start against the Giants this series.

Urías pitched the Dodgers to a 9-2 victory over San Francisco in Game 2, where he allowed one run on three hits over five innings.

Los Angeles announced its starters for Game 5.

RF – Mookie Betts

SS – Corey Seager

2B – Trea Turner

C – Will Smith

3B – Justin Turner

CF – Gavin Lux

1B – Cody Bellinger

LF – Chris Taylor

P – Corey Knebel

The game is set for 6:07 p.m.