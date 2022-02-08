Dodgers pitcher Trevor Bauer won’t be charged after sexual assault investigation

FILE – In this June 28, 2021, file photo, Los Angeles Dodgers starting pitcher Trevor Bauer throws against the San Francisco Giants during the first inning of a baseball game, in Los Angeles. A Los Angeles judge sided with Bauer on Thursday, Aug. 19, 2021, and denied a restraining order to a woman who said he choked her into unconsciousness and punched her repeatedly during two sexual encounters. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong, File)