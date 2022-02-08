Dodgers pitcher Trevor Bauer won’t be charged after sexual assault investigation

Sports
Posted: / Updated:
Trevor Bauer

FILE – In this June 28, 2021, file photo, Los Angeles Dodgers starting pitcher Trevor Bauer throws against the San Francisco Giants during the first inning of a baseball game, in Los Angeles. A Los Angeles judge sided with Bauer on Thursday, Aug. 19, 2021, and denied a restraining order to a woman who said he choked her into unconsciousness and punched her repeatedly during two sexual encounters. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong, File)

LOS ANGELES (AP) – LA prosecutors won’t charge Dodgers pitcher Trevor Bauer after sexual assault investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Latest News

More News

thumbnail_oakland roots 2
February 15 2022 11:05 pm