Dodgers vs. Giants: How to watch NLDS Game 1

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) — The two best teams in baseball are playing against each other in San Francisco Friday night.

The San Francisco Giants host their longtime rivals, the Los Angeles Dodgers, for the first time ever in the postseason.

Game 1 of the National League Division Series kicks off Friday at 6:37 p.m.

Fans can tune into the game on TBS. You can also stream the game on fuboTV.

The first team to win three games will win the series and advance to the National League Championship Series and face the winner of the Atlanta Braves-Milwaukee Brewers series.