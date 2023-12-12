(KRON) — Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green was ejected from Tuesday’s game against the Phoenix Suns after he struck Suns center Jusuf Nurkic in the face. The ejection was Green’s third of the season.

Green was attempting to get open for an inbounds pass in the third quarter when he turned around and smacked Nurkic in the face. He was assessed a Flagrant 2 foul, which warrants an automatic ejection.

Green served a five-game suspension this season after he put Minnesota Timberwolves center Rudy Gobert in a headlock during a skirmish between the two teams. He was also ejected from a game against the Cleveland Cavaliers in which he received two technical fouls.

In the 2023-24 season, Green has played in 15 games. He was ejected from three of them and fouled out of a fourth.

Draymond's play on the court has been great this season too. But the ejections are really putting Golden State in a tough spot. That's three this year and a possible suspension looming.



The optics of the video look bad and the history speaks for itself. Tough. — Jason Dumas (@JDumasReports) December 13, 2023

He averages 10.2 points per game on the season, his highest mark since the 2017-18 campaign.