(KTXL/KRON) — Another NBA postseason, another controversy surrounding Draymond Green.

The fiery Golden State Warriors forward was ejected from Game 2 of the Warriors’ series against the Sacramento Kings after stomping on Kings All-Star center Domantas Sabonis with 7:03 left to play.

After falling to the ground while going for a rebound, Sabonis grabbed Green’s leg. While trying to run down to the other end of the court, Green stomped on Sabonis’ chest. Green was assessed a flagrant 2 foul and ejected while Sabonis got a technical foul on the play. You can watch the play HERE.

Green exited the Golden One Center to a chorus of boos. Before he was tossed, Green faced the Sacramento crowd, yelled and clapped his hands.

The Kings won Game 2 of the series 114-106. They now lead the series 2-0. The teams will next go to Chase Center for Game 3, which tips off at 7 p.m. on Thursday.

Green has never been a stranger to controversy, dating back to the 2016 postseason. He was given a flagrant 1 foul for kicking Oklahoma City Thunder center Steven Adams and was suspended for an NBA Finals game that season after hitting LeBron James in the groin area.

In last season’s playoff series against the Memphis Grizzlies, Green was ejected for dragging forward Brandon Clarke to the ground. He exited that game in a similar manner to Monday night, skipping off the court and riling up the Memphis crowd.