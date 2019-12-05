Draymond Green gets choked up during Michigan State jersey retirement ceremony

EAST LANSING, MICHIGAN – DECEMBER 03: Draymond Green #23 of the Golden State Warriors talks talks to the fans during his college jersey retirement at a game between the Duke Blue Devils and Michigan State Spartans at the Breslin Center on December 03, 2019 in East Lansing, Michigan. Duke won the game 87-75. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

EAST LANSING, Mich. (KRON) – Golden State Warriors’ Draymond Green, fought back tears Tuesday night as Michigan State retired his Jersey No. 23.

“Man, what an honor,” Green said. “As a kid from Saginaw, Michigan, my goal and dream was to play at Michigan State, it was never to get my jersey retired. And I lived that dream.”

Green played in two Final Fours at Michigan State and remained close with Michigan’s basketball program throughout his NBA career.

“Man I said I wasn’t gonna get emotional,” Green explained. The crowd cheered and screamed out, ‘We love you Draymond.’

“This is special. Every time I come in this arena I look up there,” Green then points up at the rafters. “And now I walk in here and I’ll see my name up there,” Green says with disbelief.

Klay Thompson, Stephen Curry, Steve Kerr and Zaza Pachulia, were just a few of the people who showed up to witness and celebrate Green’s accomplishment.

Draymond Green jersey retirement ceremony at Michigan State via ESPN

