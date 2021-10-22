Draymond Green, Steph Curry weigh in after Klay Thompson left off NBA’s 75 greatest players list

OAKLAND, CALIFORNIA – JUNE 07: Stephen Curry #30, Draymond Green #23 and Klay Thompson #11 of the Golden State Warriors react against the Toronto Raptors in the second half during Game Four of the 2019 NBA Finals at ORACLE Arena on June 07, 2019 in Oakland, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) — Draymond Green has entered the chat.

Klay Thompson’s frustrations with the NBA’s 75 greatest players list have extended to some of his Golden State Warriors teammates.

“Maybe I’m just naïve in my ability to play basketball, but in my head I’m top 75 all time,” Thompson wrote in an Instagram post Thursday.

But Green grouped his teammate in a much tighter list.

“Top 50 brother!” Green wrote on his Instagram story.

The other half of the Splash Bros, Stephen Curry, also joined the conversation.

Curry re-shared a post of Thompson’s quote and added a speaker emoji and tagged Thompson.

The list was released on Thursday, but Thompson woke up Friday morning “still pissed” about being left off.

“Woke up this AM, still pissed about this stupid a** list. Ga damn I can’t wait to hoop again. Sick of the disrespect. Winning isn’t everything to some people like it is to me I guess,” he wrote on his Instagram story.

Thompson is a five-time NBA All-Star, three-time champion, two-time All-NBA selection, and has made one all-defensive team.