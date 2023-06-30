(KRON) — Draymond Green is coming back. The Golden State Warriors’ defensive anchor is resigning with the team on a 4-year, $100 million deal, according to The Athletic’s Shams Charania. There is a player option for the fourth and final year of the contract.

The deal, which was tweeted by Charania Friday afternoon, keeps Green, 33, with the Warriors who drafted him No. 35 overall in the second round of the 2012 NBA Draft. He has spent his entire 11-year career in the Bay Area, winning four NBA titles and a Defensive Player of the Year award in 2017.

Green became a free agent on June 19 when he declined a player option that would have paid him $27.5 million for the 2023-24 season. He is coming off a season in which he was named to the NBA All-Defensive Second Team, averaging 8.5 points, 6.8 assists and 7.2 rebounds per game.

The Michigan State product has made four All-Star, eight All-Defensive and two All-NBA teams.

Last week, the Warriors traded Jordan Poole, along with a number of draft assets, for 11-time NBA All-Star guard Chris Paul.

